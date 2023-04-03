PM to propose Bersatu’s Mas Ermieyati as new PAC chief, DAP’s Wong Shu Qi as deputy

KUALA LUMPUR (April 3): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to announce the nominees to lead the 15th Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) tomorrow.

According to the Order Paper for tomorrow’s sitting, the first motion of the day will be the nomination of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) Masjid Tanah MP Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin as the PAC chairman with DAP Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi to be nominated as the vice-chairman.

If accepted, Mas Ermieyati would be the second woman to head the PAC, with the first being Datuk Noraini Ahmad.

Apart from the chairman and the vice-chairman, the parliamentary watchdog will include between six and 12 members who will be nominated by a selection committee that will be established.

The PAC is a parliamentary committee formed to examine reports from the auditor-general (A-G) and scrutinise the government’s finances and money allocated by Parliament for public expenditure.

It is a tradition stemming from the Westminster parliamentary system to follow up on the findings of public audits and the PAC has the power to call ministers, members of the public, civil servants and other officials to the committee for questioning. — Malay Mail