Robert Lian’s passing a huge loss not only for S’wak but also M’sia, says Premier Abg Jo

KUCHING (April 3): The passing of Sarawak’s former Immigration director, Datu Robert Lian, is a huge loss not only for Sarawak but the whole nation, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Expressing his sadness over the late Robert Lian’s passing, Abang Johari said he had contributed a lot in improving immigration checkpoints in the border areas.

“Datu Robert has served the state government and federal government with excellence. After he finished his studies, he served as a civil servant with the federal government and then he became the state’s Immigration director.

“During his tenure as director, he contributed a lot especially by improving our immigration checkpoints in the border areas (by establishing Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complexes).

“After he retired, he was a member of the public service commission but had a medical problem,” he said when met by reporters after paying his last respects at the Lian’s residence in Stapok here today.

Abang Johari said the legacy left behind by the late Robert Lian will be deeply etched in the hearts of Sarawakians, especially the younger generation.

“What is important here is that he was one of the few who first graduated from the Bario area and later became an inspiration to the younger generation (there) to further their studies up to the treasury level.

“He was one of the pioneers in Bario – so for us, it is a big loss. But I am sure his legacy will stay there, and I believe the young civil servants will take inspiration from what he has accomplished,” he said.

Robert Lian passed away at age 67 on Sunday after two years battling cancer.

He will be laid to rest at the SDNU cemetery in Siol Kandis.