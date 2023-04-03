SGH blood bank appeals for donors during fasting month

KUCHING (April 3): The Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) is appealing to all seasoned and first-time blood donors to help ensure supply at the blood bank remains adequate for patients in need during this fasting month.

The blood bank is open from 8am to 1.30pm and from 2pm to 4pm on Mondays to Thursdays.

Muslim donors are encouraged to go between 8am and 9.30am.

As the Good Friday public holiday falls this week, the blood bank will not be open at its location at the Day Care Centre (DCC) block.

However, there will be an external blood donation campaign at Everrise Mile 4 from 9.30am to 2.30pm on Friday.

In addition, there will be two campaigns on Saturday.

One is at the Dewan Sang Suria of SMK Bandar Kuching No. 1 from 9am to 1pm, and the other is at Kuching Sentral (Level 2) from 10am to 3pm.

On Sunday, there will be a donation campaign at Boulevard Shopping Mall, in front of Daiso, from 9am to 2pm.

Registration counters will be closed once the target for each day has been met.

Those who wish to donate blood are reminded to bring along their identification card as well as donation card or book.

For further information, contact 082-276797 (blood bank office) or 010-8578909 (Borhan).