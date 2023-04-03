Simunjan youth offender fined for unlawful possession of money after renting out ATM card

KUCHING (April 3): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a youth offender RM200 in default five days’ jail for unlawfully possessing RM1,300 in his bank account.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar convicted the 20-year-old from Simunjan on his own guilty plea after reviewing his social report presented by the Welfare Department.

He was charged under Section 37(1) of the Minor Offences Ordinance Sarawak 1958, which provides for imprisonment for three months or a fine of RM500 upon conviction.

He committed the offence at a bank in Satok around 7.09pm on Dec 30, 2022.

Based on the facts of the case, the owner of the money had lodged a police report after he felt cheated by a non-existent online money lending scheme.

Prior to this, the complainant had been ordered to make an online payment of RM1,300 to the youth offender’s bank account in order to receive the loan.

Up until the police report was made, the complainant never received any money from the scheme.

It is understood that the youth offender had rented out his ATM card to a man in exchange for RM100.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while the youth offender was unrepresented by legal counsel.