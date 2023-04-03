‘Support autistic individuals with internships, employment opportunities’

KUCHING (April 3): Kuching Autistic Association (KAA) is hoping for more support and participation from the corporate sectors and business owners in providing internships and employment opportunities to autistic individuals.

KAA president Cynthia Jee said this would give the individuals with an opportunity to be independent and make a living.

She added those under the age of 18 have schools and day care centres to go to but those who are older often rely on family members to care for them.

“But what happens when their grandparents and parents are no longer around? For those who are able to take care of themselves, that is great. What about those who are not able to take care of themselves? Will other siblings or cousins care for them by then?

“We also hope to have a place for them to grow old together with their friends once their parents are no longer around,” she said at the World Autism Awareness Day Celebration at Padang Merdeka here yesterday.

World Autism Awareness Day is celebrated on April 2, and the celebration yesterday was held in conjunction with Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) Car Free Day, said Jee.

The ‘Superheroes’ themed event is a collaborative effort between KAA Resource and Education Centre; Pusat Integrasi Pintar (PIP); and Kuching Association of Talent Development and Welfare of Special Needs (KATSN).

The tagline ‘Embracing Autism’ refers to current and continuous gesture of accepting and supporting individuals with autism, she said.

The objective of the event is to develop public awareness on autism while promoting community involvement and support for people with autism and their families, Jee added.