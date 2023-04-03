Tan Kai clocks in as new MPP chairman

KUCHING (April 3): Tan Kai began his official duties as Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman today, clocking in at 8am.

He started the day by familiarising himself with the office set up and then worked on setting up standing committees with his deputy chairman, acting council secretary, and deputy secretary.

The former political secretary to the Premier was sworn in as MPP chairman on Saturday, replacing Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang.

Tan was a Kuching South City Council (MBKS) councillor from 2009 to 2016.

During those years of service, he was the chairman of the MBKS Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee and chairman of Traffic and Works Standing Committee.

In July 2016, he was appointed political secretary to the Premier, a post he held until last February.