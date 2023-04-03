Tiang: SMC awaiting approval on number of traffic warden patrol scooters

SIBU (April 3): The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) is still waiting for the Public Health, Housing and Local Government Ministry to approve the exact number of patrol scooters for its traffic wardens, said Michael Tiang.

The Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government said the police have begun training SMC’s traffic wardens, to prepare them to assist with traffic flow in bottleneck areas, particularly in front of schools.

“Will start this year because in Kuching, the Kuching South City Council already started although they only have six units of patrolling scooters, more to come.

“SMC is still at the stage of training traffic wardens and waiting for their equipment to come. As our minister – Deputy Premier (Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian) said – they may even have a bodycam.

“I have seen they have patrol scooters – six units already being purchased by MBKS. So, likewise, SMC – they are going to have similar equipment. They are still waiting for the ministry to approve the exact number of patrolling vehicles,” Tiang told reporters after launching the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Sibu’s flag sale campaign at Taman Selera Muhibbah here last night.

On the donation drive, Tiang urged the public to support MRC as the organisation’s activities are to serve the community.

He pointed out the non-profit organisation could not carry out donation drives for the past few years due to the pandemic.

“I hope the public give them support by contributing whatever amount that they wish to contribute,” he said.

He noted MRC has been very active in running co-curricular programmes in schools such as First Aider in Every Home

“They have been teaching our generations and generations of youth to equip themselves with first aid skills. I truly appreciate that,” he said.

Tiang added during the Covid-19 pandemic, MRC still played a vital role on the frontline together the police and medical personnel, as well as other volunteers.