Tuaran Hospital to be upgraded

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 3): The Ministry of Health (MoH) plans to upgrade facilities at Tuaran Hospital in line with the upgrading to a Minor Specialist Hospital.

In a written response at the Dewan Rakyat, MoH informed that the Second Operating Room Upgrade Project has already been requested in the Fourth Rolling Plan (RP4) of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“In addition, Tuaran Hospital will also receive a CT Scan diagnostic imaging machine that has been approved to support the hospital’s function as a referral hospital,” it said.

The written answer was in response to the request of Tuaran Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau in the 2023 Supply Bill debate at the committee level for the MoH to upgrade the Tuaran Hospital.

MoH in the same reply also informed that the Pahu Rural Clinic will be upgraded to a Type 7 Health Clinic under the Special Allocation for Upgrading Weak Clinics.

Meanwhile, Madius in a post on his official Facebook page expressed his gratitude to the MoH for the answer given.

“I would like to give my sincerest gratitude for the ministry’s response to the matters I raised during the debate on the Supply Bill 2023 for the MoH at the committee level.

“The important thing in the answer is that the the ministry has agreed that Tuaran Hospital will be upgraded to a Minor Specialist Hospital as I have suggested.

“At my request as well, the Pahu Rural Clinic will be upgraded to Type 7 Health Clinic,” he said.