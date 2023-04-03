Up to 15 years to implement Sibu urban renewal plan, says Dr Sim

SIBU (April 3): The Bukit Assek redevelopment plan, one of the major development projects for Sarawak, will take over 10 to 15 years to be implemented as part of a comprehensive urban renewal plan for Sibu.

In stating this, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said this long-term plan for urban development will involve strategic framework that accompanies the master plan.

“The master plan itself will include the location of housing and commercial areas, the layout of streets, local surrounding topography, water and distinctive landscape.

“The process is very complex because it is not only about water issues from the Rajang and Igan rivers. The peat soil is a big challenge by itself,” said Dr Sim, who is also Minister for Public Health, Housing and local Government, at the swearing in ceremony of Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) councillors, here yesterday.

He noted that a sustainable urban drainage system must include the ability to handle the challenges of climate change.

Dr Sim said that an international consultation firm will be coming to Sarawak this month to commence work, after it was awarded a RM10 million contract by the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) last month to oversee the Bukit Assek redevelopment plan.

Recalling a recent trip to Gouda in the Netherlands, he noted that the town’s concept, which was built upon marshland, is rather similar to that of Sibu’s peat soil.

“They utilise the land as in 55 per cent for buildings structures, 25 per cent for water and another 20 per cent for greenery, which is an interesting concept and has yet to be implemented here in Sarawak.