40-year-old Indonesian man found dead inside car in Sibu

SIBU (April 4): A 40-year-old Indonesian man was found dead inside a car at Jalan Wong Nai Siong here yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, in a statement, said a member of the public reported to the Sibu central police station after discovering the man unconscious at 5.40pm.

“An Investigation carried out by the Criminal Investigation Division at the scene found the body of an Indonesian man inside a car.

“The victim was seated at the driver’s seat and he was fully clothed,” he said, adding that the police did not detect any foul play at the scene.

The body was later sent to Sibu Hospital for further action.

The case has been classified as sudden death.