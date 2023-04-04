After 30 years, HK superstar Jackie Chan to return to Malaysia in 2024 to shoot new movie

KUALA LUMPUR (April 4): Action superstar Jackie Chan will be returning to Malaysia to shoot a new movie next year.

The last time the 68-year-old was in Malaysia to shoot a movie was in 1992 for the production of Police Story 3, alongside Oscar winner Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh.

Chan said the movie had been planned before the Covid-19 pandemic, Oriental Daily reported.

“I miss Malaysia a lot and I know Malaysia welcomes me,” said Chan, who received his Datukship from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah in 2015.

On the new movie that will be shot in Malaysia, Chan said it will be a drama.

“I will not be blowing up roads and bridges,” he quipped.

Chan was speaking to Malaysian media in Beijing during the world premiere of his latest film Ride On that will be screened in Malaysia on April 13. — Malay Mail