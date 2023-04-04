Contract doctors strike: Sibu health clinics, Miri Hospital operating as usual

SIBU (April 4): It was business as usual for health clinics here amid concerns of a planned nationwide strike by a group of contract doctors yesterday.

An observation at Sibu Jaya community clinic found the facility operating as usual with any service disruption.

It was also learned that Lanang and Jalan Oya health clinics were also operating without any interruption.

It had been reported that the #MOGOKDOKTORKONTRAK group, had planned to go on strike from April 3-5 to protest unfair systems and low wages.

It was claimed that the strike would involve 8,000 contract doctors.

On Sunday night, Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee said he regarded the actions of the group as ‘disappointing and shameful’, if the contract doctors were indeed to go on strike.

He said this did not augur well for the medical profession.

“As doctors, they ought to put the interests of patients above all and hold steadfast to the Hippocratic Oath which they undertook,” he added.

Meanwhile in Miri, operations at Miri Hospital were similarly uninterrupted yesterday.

This was confirmed by Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong, who told The Borneo Post when contacted that apart from a few doctors being away on leave, the hospital was operating as usual.

“We have a few doctors taking leave, but our service is not affected,” he said.