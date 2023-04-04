Council produces book on Sabah ethnic traditional costumes

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 4): Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew commended the KDCA Women Council for its first production of “Evolution of the Sabah Ethnic Traditional Costumes” (Volume 1).

She described the 175-page bilingual book with colourful illustrations as a unique publication, saying it is well-researched, educational and informative.

“Indeed, it is a masterpiece. Syabas to the KDCA Women Council and well done! It is worthy of being presented to visiting foreign dignitaries or guests as a book gift in the interest of cultural exchange,” she said after receiving a copy of the book from the chairperson of KDCA Women Council, Joanna Kitingan, recently.

Compiled and edited by Kitingan and Salbiah Kindoyop PhD, it has five chapters and was published last year.

“It took us one year to accomplish what we set out to do. The book serves as a useful reference for primary, secondary and university students. It is not only about ethnic traditional costumes but also contains information on ethnic communities in five districts,” Kitingan, who conducted her research at the Sabah Museum, told the minister.

According to her, the KDCA Women Council is working on the second edition which is expected to be completed this year.

“Volume 2 is about ethnic traditional costumes and ethnic groups in five other districts,” said the former director of the Sabah Museum.

Meanwhile, organising chairman Leo Liew briefed the minister on the inaugural Borneo International Food Festival 2023 to be held from May 26 to 28 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC). This is a prelude to the State-level Kaamatan celebration.

“We are creating a platform for the food and beverage (F&B) industry players to exhibit their menu and delicacies. There will be about 150 booths showcasing the cuisine peculiar to Malaysia and other Asian countries. We have invited food experts and enthusiasts from Taiwan, China, Thailand, Philippines and Korea to participate in the food festival,” he said.

Leo added that the festival would create opportunities for young people to venture into the F&B franchising business.

According to him, contemporary traditional costumes will also be paraded in a fashion show during the festival.