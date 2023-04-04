Customs Dept seizes duty unpaid beer worth over RM1 mln from Sepanggar Port

KOTA KINABALU (April 4): The Sabah Customs Department has seized duty unpaid beer worth RM1,040,300 from three containers at Sepanggar Port.

Sabah Customs Department assistant director Mohd Nasir Deraman said the seizures were made after Customs officers spotted suspicious items in the containers on March 31.

“The first seizure was made at around 10.30am when Customs officers spotted suspicious items inside a container as it went through the scanner machine.

“Upon further inspection, Customs officers found 23,868 litres of undeclared beer worth RM348,290,” he told a press conference at the port today.

He said about 15 minutes later, Customs officers again spotted suspicious items in a second container and a further inspection found 22,176 litres of duty unpaid beer worth RM343,816.

“Around 11am, Customs officers once again spotted suspicious items inside the third container as it went through the scanner machine.

“Inspection on the third container found 23,868 litres of undeclared beer worth RM348,290,” he said.

Mohd Nasir said the investigation revealed that the manifest for all three containers listed other items to prevent the beer from being detected by the authorities.

No arrests have been made so far.

The case is being investigated under Section 52 and Section 135 (1) (a) of the Customs Act 1967.