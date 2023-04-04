Dengue cases increase 250 pct in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 4): The cumulative number of dengue cases reported in the state capital is 501 as of epidemiological week 13 of 2023.

Kota Kinabalu health officer and public health specialist Dr Prabakaran Dhanaraj said the number increased by 250 per cent compared to 143 cases last year.

“For Epid Week 13/2023 alone, a total of 30 dengue cases were reported in Kota Kinabalu. Meanwhile, cumulative number of outbreaks reported as of Epid Week 13/2023 is 54 outbreaks, with no deaths reported.

“In dengue cases reported this year, 60 per cent were from children including primary and secondary school children.

“Among the hotspot dengue outbreaks in Kota Kinabalu district are Taman Nelly Phase 4 involving 27 cases over 26 days and Out of Control Outbreak in Taman Kuala Menggatal Phase 2 involving 15 cases over 17 days,” Dr Prabakaran said during the launching of ‘1 School 1 Champion Against Dengue’ program at SJK(C) Che Hwa Kolombong.

The main objective of this program is to expose school children to dengue prevention and control activities with the aim of creating a group that becomes a “change agent” for the community.

In addition, this program is also implemented to build understanding and skills to prevent and control dengue fever in schools.