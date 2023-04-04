Dr Sim: Plantation quit rent increase will boost local councils’ revenue

SIBU (April 4): The increase in quit rent for oil palm plantations starting Jan 1 this year will improve the revenue of local councils in Sarawak, said Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim, who is also Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, said under the revised rate, all oil palm plantations will pay levy to the Land and Survey Department.

“The department will collect the levy on behalf of local councils. Why on behalf of local councils? Because last time when we asked them to self-declare, you know what happened?

“They refused to declare and local councils cannot do anything. But now if they still refuse to declare, the department will take action including taking back the land.

“Effective or not? Yes. I do not think they want the land to be taken,” he said in his speech after witnessing the installation of 31 Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) councillors here yesterday.

He said some of the oil palm plantations used to pay only RM1 million in quit rent per year.

“But under the new rate, the amount is expected to increase up to RM10 million annually.”

The new quit rent rate was approved on June 16 last year under Section 30(5) of the Sarawak Land Code.

The new rate for commercial plantation land exceeding 100 acres (40.47 ha) is RM30 per ha.

This rate is RM25 per ha for quit rent, while RM5 per ha is collected by the local government to replace the plantation levy.

Earlier, Dr Sim urged SRDC councillors as policymakers to understand the people’s needs on the ground prior to coming up with new policies.

He said this is in order for them to serve the public better.

“They need to engage with the local residents and community. The community not only needs to know the phone number of their YBs (elected representatives) but also the councillors’ phone numbers.

“By going to the field in your respective zone, you will know the needs of members of the public. In return, the council can address the need for the future through your policies, planning, and regulations,” he said.

Also present were Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang, the ministry’s permanent secretary Elizabeth Loh, Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang, and Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng.