EPF seeks S’wak govt help in increasing people’s savings

KUCHING (April 4): Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is seeking collaboration with the Sarawak government in assisting Sarawakians to increase their savings.

This was discussed during a courtesy call by EPF chief executive officer Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at his office here today.

The call was also made to explain to Abang Johari the roles and issues faced by EPF.

“This matter is important to safeguard the well-being of the people in an effort to increase people’s understanding of financial issues,” he said.

When asked on the EPF Account 2 Support Facility (FSA2), Amir explained it was provided for members in need of financial liquidity.

“Nevertheless, the detailed information of the scheme will be explained when it is fully opened on Friday (April 6),” he told reporters after the courtesy call.

Further to the Ministry of Finance’s announcement through a press release dated 21 March, the EPF in a statement on Monday has detailed the mechanism and terms and conditions for FSA2.

FSA2 is introduced to help EPF members obtain personal financing from educational institutions. The personal financing can be paid through an initial application for Conditional Withdrawal Age 50 or 55 years EPF Savings Account 2.