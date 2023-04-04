Fahmi chides Perikatan top leaders for skipping Parliament’s PM Question Time

KUALA LUMPUR (April 4): Minister Fahmi Fadzil slammed Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and his Perikatan Nasional (PN) colleagues Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang for their absence from Parliament this morning.

The communications and digital minister said the Prime Minister’s Question and Answer (PMQ) session scheduled today would be the best opportunity for Opposition MPs to solicit answers from Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“This morning, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will answer questions about the official visit to China’s outcome; vaping issues; and contract doctor issues.

“Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof will be alongside him,” he wrote on social media, referring to the deputy prime ministers.

“Unfortunately, once again Hamzah, Muhyiddin and Abdul Hadi were not present and did not ask any questions. A PMQ session is held every Tuesday. This is the best opportunity for the Opposition to raise questions, confront, and face the prime minister,” he added.

This was not the first time the trio were absent from the session.

The PMQ was first introduced in Dewan Rakyat in this sitting, and has been held since February.

Anwar is scheduled to respond to questions regarding liquid products used in electronic cigarettes or vape, as well as on the service of medical contract officers today, the last day sitting of the Dewan Rakyat for this session.

According to the Order Paper on the official Parliament website, the question about vape, regarding the government’s justification for removing liquid and gel nicotine products used in electronic cigarettes from the Poisons Act 1952 will be raised by Datuk Ahmad Yunus Hairi (PN-Kuala Langat).

The matter about contract medical officers will be raised through a question by Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau (PH-Tuaran). Meanwhile, Fong Kui Lun (PH-Bukit Bintang) wants the prime minister to state the positive outcome of his maiden visit to China recently in terms of economy and investment opportunities, as well as the benefits for Malaysians. – Malay Mail