Failing to carry MyKad proves costly for Miri man slapped with RM300 fine

MIRI (April 4): The Magistrates’ Court here today slapped a man with an RM300 fine in default three days in prison for failing to produce his identification document when requested to do so by the authorities.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi imposed the fine on Mohd Silmi Rusyduddin Sili, 31, from Kampung Pulau Melayu here after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Rule 25(1)(n) of the National Registration Regulations 1990.

The Rule provides for a jail term of up to three years, or a fine of up to RM20,000, or both upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Mohd Silmi failed to provide an authorised identification document when asked by the police during an inspection by the side of Jalan Marina Utama here around 12.20pm on April 1.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while Mohd Silmi was not represented by legal counsel.