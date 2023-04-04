Fatimah: S’wak first state to implement E-Life programme for ex-convicts

KUCHING (April 4): Sarawak will be the first state to implement a programme called E-Life for ex-convicts who were imprisoned due to crime or drug and substance abuse, says Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development said this was due to the difficulty faced by ex-convicts in looking for jobs when they are released from prison.

“Through E-Life, we will provide a support system through collaboration with the Prisons Department, National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) as well as several other agencies to ensure a holistic programme after they are released from prison.

“The programme will start this year. We have already conducted workshops on how to go about it, the tracking system, monitoring and so on so that they can be independent later.

“The assistance comes in the form of a grant. The skills they have acquired from prison such as sewing, culinary, landscaping and others can be put to use later,” she told reporters after receiving a courtesy call from the Department of National Unity and National Integration (JPNIN) Sarawak and Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus delegations at her office here today.

Fatimah said that ex-convicts who wished to start a small business would need some funds.

“So we provide a small grant to help them start a small business so that they can use their skills and knowledge learned in prison to start their business and be able to stand on their own feet,” she said.

To a question on the Dewan Rakyat passing the bill to abolish mandatory death penalty, Fatimah said this could be viewed from various angles such as giving ex-convicts a second chance to start a new life.

“That is why I think that prisons also provide convicts with skills in the hope they will change for the better when they are released.

“If a person is given a second chance, they can start a new life with what they learned in prison,” she said.

The Dewan Rakyat Monday unanimously passed the Abolition of Mandatory Death Penalty Bill 2023, which was tabled for a second and third reading by Deputy Minister of Law and Institutional Reform Ramkarpal Singh.

Through the Bill, the court has the discretion to impose the death penalty or jail for a period not less than 30 years but not more than 40 years, and if not sentenced to death, must be punished with at least 12 strokes of the rattan.