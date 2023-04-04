Fire in Limbang village leaves man with burns to neck

MIRI (April 4): A 54-year-old man suffered burns to his neck in a fire that destroyed two houses at Kampung Limpaong in Limbang in the wee hours of today.

Limbang Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Ramlan Marajan said a team from the Limbang fire station led by Clarence D Primus Tiandun was deployed to the scene 3km away after receiving a distress call at 1.26am.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the fire involved two houses, one was razed to the ground while the other was about 40 per cent destroyed.

“Suhaidi Sabtu, 54, who resided in the first house, suffered burns to his neck. Meanwhile, 10 people comprising of a man, two women, six children, and an elderly woman, who resided in the second house managed to escape unhurt,” said Ramlan in a statement.

Firefighters succeeded in extinguishing the fire using water sourced from the fire engine and fire hydrant located 20 metres from the scene.

The cause of fire and total value of losses have yet to be ascertained.

The operation ended at 3.25am.

Also at the scene were police personnel and two Sesco representatives.