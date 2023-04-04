Fire partially destroys single-storey house in Riam

MIRI (April 4): A single-storey house which was converted into a showhouse at Hin Chin Garden in Riam here was partially destroyed in a fire this morning.

Miri Central fire station chief Bony Martin Saging Mato said no one was staying in the house, which was used to store goods.

Bony Martin said firefighters from the Miri Central and Lopeng fire stations were deployed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 10.53am.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the fire involved a store and the ceiling in the living room. The house was about 25 per cent destroyed,” he said in a statement.

Bony Martin said firefighters succeeded in extinguishing the fire using water sourced from the fire engine.

The cause of fire and total value of losses have yet to be ascertained.

The operation ended at 11.25am, with no injuries or casualties reported.