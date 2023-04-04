Tuesday, April 4
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Fire partially destroys single-storey house in Riam

Fire partially destroys single-storey house in Riam

0
By Jude Toyat on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Firefighters extinguishing the fire that destroyed a store and ceiling in the living room of the showhouse.

MIRI (April 4): A single-storey house which was converted into a showhouse at Hin Chin Garden in Riam here was partially destroyed in a fire this morning.

Miri Central fire station chief Bony Martin Saging Mato said no one was staying in the house, which was used to store goods.

Bony Martin said firefighters from the Miri Central and Lopeng fire stations were deployed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 10.53am.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the fire involved a store and the ceiling in the living room. The house was about 25 per cent destroyed,” he said in a statement.

Bony Martin said firefighters succeeded in extinguishing the fire using water sourced from the fire engine.

The cause of fire and total value of losses have yet to be ascertained.

The operation ended at 11.25am, with no injuries or casualties reported.

Recommended Posts