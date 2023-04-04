Food, drinks at Ramadan Bazaars in S’wak reasonably priced, says KPDN state director

KUCHING (April 4): Food and drinks at Ramadan Bazaars throughout Sarawak this year are being sold at reasonable prices, said Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Sarawak director Matthew Dominic Barin.

He said KPDN has yet to find any traders selling unreasonably-priced food or drinks in Sarawak but they will continue to conduct their inspections under Ops Pantau 2023.

“We performed inspections every day since March 23, and the results found that traders are complying with the enforced rules.

“The food and drinks at Ramadan Bazaars in Sarawak are affordably-priced with guaranteed quality,” he said when speaking to reporters at the Medan Niaga Satok Ramadan Bazaar here today.

Earlier, Matthew did a walkabout and inspection at the bazaar with officers and KPDN enforcement personnel.

He also revealed that recently, KPDN also visited the Kota Samarahan Ramadan Bazaar for inspection.

“At both the Kota Samarahan and Medan Niaga Satok Ramadan Bazaars, we did not find any traders selling their items at unreasonable prices.

“For example, here we found most of the stalls sell their food under RM5,” he said.

Matthew said as of today, no traders at Ramadan Bazaars in Sarawak have been compounded under KPDN legislation. However, he welcomed the public to file any complaints to the ministry if any traders are found violating the rules.

Ops Pantau 2023 aims to ensure consumers get food supplies and daily necessities at reasonable prices, and to prevent traders from making unreasonable profits through the prices of their goods and services.

To date, a total of 3,107 premises state-wide have been inspected under the operation.

Matthew added any complaints can be made directly to KPDN through their WhatsApp (019-2794317 or 019-848800), e-Complaint portal at http://e.aduan.kpdn.gov.my or their enforcement movement room at 03-88826088/6245.

Also present were Kuching North City Commission and Sarawak Health Department officials.