Four-year-old boy rescued from inside locked car

SIBU (April 4): Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel here rescued a four-year-old boy trapped inside a locked car at Jalan Upper Lanag yesterday afternoon.

Bomba in a statement said it received a distress call on the incident at 5.16pm and rushed a team from the Sibu Central fire station to the scene.

“Rescuers used a special tool to open the car door and rescue the child. The boy did not sustain any injury during his ordeal,” said Bomba, without disclosing how the boy ended up locked in the car.

The operation ended at 5.43pm.