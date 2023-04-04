Important to practice road safety awareness along village roads, says Lee

MIRI (April 4): Road safety awareness ought to be practised at all times and not just when driving on main roads, says state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said road safety is equally important when travelling along village roads to prevent unwanted incidents from happening.

“When driving along village roads, it is important to ensure the safety of the folks there, especially children.

“By paying attention and practising high road safety awareness, you will minimise the chances of getting involved in accidents in these areas,” he said during the distribution of bubur lambuk to the public here on Sunday.

The distribution, held at the parking space of Masjid An-Nur in Kampung Pujut Tanjung Batu, was organised by the village’s neighbourhood watch committee (KRT).

Kampung Pujut Tanjung Batu KRT chairman Ishak Baijuri said the distribution of the savoury porridge is an annual programme by the KRT during the month of Ramadan.

He said more than 500 packets of bubur lambuk were prepared by KRT members for the programme, and thanked Lee for gracing the occasion as guest of honour.

Also present were Miri Division assistant unity officer Khairunnisa Idil and Kampung Pujut Tanjung Batu village chief Ketua Kaum Usman Suleiman.