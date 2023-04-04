Japan envoy graces opening of Chitose Carbon Capture Central facility

KUCHING (April 4): Japan’s ambassador to Malaysia, Takahashi Katsuhiko, on Tuesday graced the opening ceremony of Chitose Carbon Capture Central here.

In a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report, he said this facility was built next to a new coal-fired power plant.

“This is one of the challenges we have to face in creating a green economy,” he said.

Takahashi said both Japan and Sarawak have a long history of cooperation and hoped the relationship can continue to be strengthened.

He and his delegation also made a site visit to inspect the facility.

Also present were Deputy State Secretary (Economic Planning and Development) Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel, Sarawak State Attorney-General Dato Sri Talat Mahmood Abdul Rashid, New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation (Nedo) executive director Dr Yumitori Shuji and Chitose Group founder and chief executive officer Dr Fujita Tomohiro.

According to a Borneo Post report dated Feb 28, the Chitose Carbon Capture Central is the world’s largest mass microalgae biomass production facility know and utilises flat-panel photo-bioreactor technology.

The project is being funded by the Japanese government and involves collaboration with the Sarawak Biodiversity Centre (SBC), Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) and Eneos Corporation.

The facility is located next to the Sejingkat power station, and SEB is supplying exhausted gas containing carbon dioxide for microalgae cultivation. The SBC provides qualified researchers and manpower for the project.