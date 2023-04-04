Lau: I will highlight issues faced by Bawang Assan community

SIBU (April 4): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) councillor Kevin Lau, who was among the 31 councillors sworn-in yesterday, said his appointment places upon him the responsibility of serving the rural community here.

“I will do my best by drafting policies to improve the wellbeing of the Sibu rural community regarding matters that fall under SRDC’s jurisdiction,” he said when met after the ceremony.

Lau, who will serve Bawang Assan, said he will highlight issues faced the community there.

”Apart from that, I will be working together with other councillors on matters that involve other agencies such as the Public Works Department.

“Indeed, the responsibility and trust given weighs heavy on me, and I will be cooperating with the other members of the council led by chairman Sempurai to achieve our goals,” he added.