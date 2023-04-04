LPPSA customers can now manage housing finance online

PUTRAJAYA (April 4): The Public Sector Housing Finance Board (LPPSA) held the inauguration of its e-Counter and Customer Charter (Piagam Pelanggan) at the LPPSA building here last week.

The ceremony was officiated by Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, Deputy Minister of Finance I (TMK I) alongside Mohd Farid Datuk Nawawi, chief executive officer of LPPSA.

LPPSA has set up a new online communication platform called e-Counter which allows LPPSA customers and friends to connect directly with LPPSA customer service officers through video calls.

With e-Counter, LPPSA customers no longer need to come to the LPPSA premises in Putrajaya to deal with housing financing. e-Counter can be accessed anywhere through various devices such as smartphones, computers and even tablets.

“This is a step forward for LPPSA to dignify the management of housing financing for civil servants, where civil servants no longer need to attend the service counter- only need to attend virtually,” said Mohd Farid.

Various online services are offered through this e-Counter platform. Among the consultancy services provided are eligibility calculations, arrears checks, loan status inquiries, delivery of supporting documents such as retirement notification, borrower death notification and other services.

This e-Counter platform is open to all LPPSA customers including lawyers, developers and interested parties.

With this e-Counter, LPPSA hopes it will help facilitate financing application matters and monitor financing by civil servants as easily as possible.

Ahmad also officiated the new LPPSA Customer Charter which has been improved according to current needs.

According to Ahmad Maslan, to date, LPPSA has served 776,000 civil servants with a total loan of about RM100 billion.

Meanwhile, Mohd Farid stated that LPPSA always strives to improve service delivery and facilitate the process of LPPSA borrowers wherever they are.

LPPSA is a separate and fully independent statutory body under the Malaysian Ministry of Finance (MOF) which is responsible for managing housing financing for the public sector and started operating on January 1, 2016.