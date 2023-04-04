Mas Ermieyati, Wong Shu Qi appointed as new chairman, vice-chairman of PAC

KUALA LUMPUR (April 4): The Dewan Rakyat today approved the motion to appoint Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (PN-Masjid Tanah) as the new chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) as the vice-chairman.

The motion was brought forth by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I propose that Honourable Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, the Member of Parliament for Masjid Tanah and Honourable Wong Shu Qi, the Member of Parliament for Kluang be respectively appointed as chairman and vice-chairman of the PAC for the 15th Parliament,” Anwar motioned during the sitting presided by Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul.

The motion was then approved by a majority voice vote.

Mas Ermieyati replaced Wong Kah Woh (PH-Taiping) who held the post from August 2020 to October 2022. – Bernama