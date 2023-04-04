Miri man gets three months of compulsory service for drug abuse

MIRI (April 4): The Magistrates’ Court here today ordered a 31-year-old man to complete three months of compulsory service under the Compulsory Attendance Order after pleading guilty to abusing drugs.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi, who convicted Mohd Silmi Rusyduddin Sili from Kampung Pulau Melayu here, also ordered him to be placed under police supervision for two years.

Mohd Silmi was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000 or a jail term of up to two years, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of case, Mohd Silmi was tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine at the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department office here at 4.10pm on July 29, 2022.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while Mohd Silmi was unrepresented by a legal counsel.