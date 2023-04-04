Miri man shocked to discover two-metre-long snake in house bathroom

MIRI (April 4): A 33-year-old man had the shock of his life when he found a two-metre-long snake in the bathroom of his house in Kampung Tudan last night.

He spotted the reptile when he wanted to wash his hands in the bathroom, and immediately contacted the Civil Defence Force (APM) for help.

In a statement, APM Miri said its personnel who were sent to the house, managed to locate and catch the snake in the bathroom.

“The snake, the size of a broomstick and measured two metres long, was caught using special tools.

“The team later released it back into the wild away from the residential area,” it added.

The operation ended at 10.46pm.