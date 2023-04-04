Oil tanker catches fire after rear-ending trailer at Bintulu-Samalaju coastal road

BINTULU (April 4): An oil tanker transporting diesel caught fire after it rear-ended a trailer at KM39 Bintulu-Samalaju coastal road this morning.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department zone chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan Ahmad said firefighters from Kidurong fire station were deployed to the scene after receiving a call at 9.10am.

He added that a water tanker from Bintulu fire station was also deployed to the location to assist in the firefighting operation.

“Due to the impact of the collision, the driver’s cabin of the oil tanker caught fire and was partially destroyed,” said Wan Kamaruddin.

He said the firefighters managed to extinguish the fire before it spread to the whole tanker.

No injuries were reported in the incident and the firefighters ended the operation ended after ensuring that situation was completely safe.