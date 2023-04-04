PM Anwar to answer issues on vape, contract medical officers, China visit in Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR (April 4): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will respond to questions regarding liquid products used in electronic cigarettes or vape, as well as on the service of medical contract officers today, the last day sitting of the Dewan Rakyat for this session.

According to the Order Paper on the official Parliament website, the question about vape, regarding the government’s justification for removing liquid and gel nicotine products used in electronic cigarettes from the Poisons Act 1952 will be raised by Datuk Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi (PN-Kuala Langat).

Ahmad Yunus also wants to know about the government’s consideration of the negative implications of the move.

The matter about contract medical officers will be raised through a question by Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau (PH-Tuaran).

He wants the prime minister to state the total number of contract medical officers in the public service and the financial implications involved if they are absorbed into permanent positions.

Meanwhile, Fong Kui Lun (PH-Bukit Bintang) wants the prime minister to state the positive outcome of his maiden visit to China recently in terms of economy and investment opportunities, as well as the benefits for Malaysians.

These questions will be posed to the prime minister during the ministers’ question time,

After the session ends, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department is scheduled to table the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill 2023, the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Mental Health (Amendment) Bill 2023, respectively, for the first reading.

This will then continue with the Prime Minister moving a motion on the appointment of Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (PN-Masjid Tanah) and Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) as chairman and vice-chairman, respectively, of the National Accounts Committee for the 15th Parliament.

Besides that, the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2023, as well as the Land Public Transport (Amendment) Bill 2023, the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Printing of Qur’anic Texts (Amendment) Bill 2023 will be tabled for the second reading.

Last Feb 28, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul announced that the Parliament session for the First Meeting of the Second Session of the 15th Parliament would be extended by two more days, namely on April 3 and 4, bringing the total sitting period to 31 days.

The decision was made to enable several bills and government matters to be tabled and decided in the Dewan Rakyat. – Bernama