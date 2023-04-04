PM: On-call allowance extended to doctors at six clinics involved in project to reduce hospital overcrowding

KUALA LUMPUR (April 4): The government has agreed for the on-call allowance to be extended to medical officers at six health clinics involved in the pilot project to tackle the overcrowding issue in hospitals.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said it is also agreed that the payment of the allowance is extended to include weekends.

“I have also asked the Public Service Department (PSD) and the Ministry of Health (MoF) to look into this facility so that the on-call allowance could be extended to all other than medical officers,” he said during Minister’s Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat sitting here today.

Anwar said this in reply to a supplementary question by Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau (PH-Tuaran) who wanted to know whether the government is planning to raise the on-call allowance for doctors in the country.

The Prime Minister said even though the current rate of the on-call allowance is appropriate, it needs to be raised as the allowance did not include doctors working in health clinics or hospital emergency departments. – Bernama

