RM170 bln tech focused Chinese investments a boon for construction

KUCHING (April 4): The recently secured RM170 billion worth of Chinese investments is still a boon for the construction sector despite being more tech-focused.

News of the upcoming RM170 billion Chinese investments came following after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to China last weekend. During the four-day official visit, 19 memorandums of understandings (MoUs) between Chinese and Malaysian companies were signed.

The MoUs signed were mostly tech focused, with the most notable ones being a heads of agreement between DRB-Hicom Bhd and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd on a proposed joint venture on the development and commercialisation of an automotive high-technology valley in Perak, and one between Digital Way Group Sdn Bhd and China Silk Road Group Ltd and China Kairous Capital to jointly establish a Malaysia-China digital and development fund.

In contrast, the last round of large-scale Chinese investments came during 2016 after Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s visit to China where 14 MoUs between Malaysia and China were signed.

The MoUs were mostly centred Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects that involved transport and infrastructure projects that would improve regional trade via supply chain connectivity.

In a sector update report, the research arm of Public Investment Bank Bhd (PublicInvest Research) noted that civil engineering works grew significantly by 17.9, 18.6 and 8.3 per cent during the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 respectively.

While the construction sector won’t be a direct beneficiary this time round, PublicInvest Research believes that there are still quite a number of upsides that the sector will see from the upcoming RM170 billion investments.

These potential capital inflows into the manufacturing high tech sector and digital economy are expected to bode well with the local construction sector as the analyst believes it will greatly boost growth in demand for construction earthworks and non-residential industrial buildings which can be used as electronical and electronic (E&E) factories and or data centres.

“Overall, we are enthused by this development although we believe the sector activities will not see immediate effects coming from this potential FDI inflow,” it added.

For now, the analysts guides that it is expecting construction activities to pick up in the second half of 2024 onwards underpinned by the MRT3 roll out and the expediting of public infrastructure projects in East Malaysia.

Based on the aforementioned potential tailwinds to the sector, PublicInvest Reseacrh opines that the KLCON index will likely trade at +1 Standard Deviation (1SD) moving forward. The KLCON index is currently trading at 13.7 times 5-year forward earnings, below the average forward Price to Earnings ratio (PE) pf 15.6 times.

It maintains its overweight call on the construction sector with its top picks being Gamuda Bhd (Gamuda) and IJM Corporation Bhd (IJM) both with ‘Outperform’ calls and respective target price of RM5.10 and RM1.97.

According to the analyst, both companies are liked for their strong civil engineering capabilities and track records in ‘design and build’ projects. They are both lowly geared with outstanding construction order books of three to four years.