SDNU Sibu to hold ‘Malam Mantar Gawai Dayak Sibu 2023’ on May 13

SIBU (April 4): The Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) Sibu will be organising the ‘Malam Mantar Gawai Dayak Sibu 2023’ event on May 13 at Kingwood Hotel here.

Its chairman Chambai Lindong said this year is SDNU Sibu’s turn to chair the organising committee.

“The Gawai Dayak Sibu Committee comprises Dayak non-governmental organisations including SDNU Sibu, Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak Sibu, Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) Sibu, and Orang Ulu National Association (Ouna) Sibu,” he said in a statement.

Last held in 2019, this year’s event themed ‘Unity in Diversity’ will be graced by Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

Chambai said various programmes will be held including ngajat competition, karaoke competition, performances from DBNA and Ouna, live music, lucky draw, ‘Ngerebah Ke Ranyai’ ceremony, and the ‘Ngeradak Ai Tuak’ ceremony which is symbolic to Gawai celebration.

“This year, the Kumang and Keling competition will not be held due to a clash of dates with another competition held by a different organisation.

“However, the committee will bring the Pekit Kumang and Keling back in 2024,” he added.

He said the men’s and women’s ngajat competition will be screened at Taman Tasik Permai in conjunction with the Gawai bazaar on May 11 at 6pm, while the final competition will be held on May 13 in conjunction with Malam Mantar Gawai Dayak Sibu 2023.

“The winner will take home a cash prize of RM700, while the runners-up will receive RM600 and RM500 respectively.

“The registration fee for the ngajat competition is RM50, and those interested may contact Jawi Anom on 019-8271076 and Loryna Leman (017-2176797) for enquiries,” he said.

Meanwhile, the karaoke competition will be held on May 12 at the Gawai bazaar at Taman Tasik Permai at 7pm. The champion and runner-up for the competition will get to perform at the Malam Mantar Gawai Dayak Sibu.

“The karaoke competition winners for both male and female categories will receive RM700, while the runners-up will receive RM600 and RM500 respectively with consolation prizes at RM150 and RM100 for the fourth and fifth place.

Those interested can contact Edwin Maring on 016-5764531 for more information on the competition.

The committee is hoping for full support from the Sibu community especially the Dayak community to make the event a success, Chambai said.

Tickets are being sold for RM800 and RM700 per table. For reservations, contact Samuel Sila Mathew Unjah on 013-7117477 or Athanasius Jala on 013-8165667.