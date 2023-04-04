Sempurai reappointed SRDC chairman

SIBU (April 4): Sempurai Petrus Ngelai was reappointed as Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman during a ceremony here yesterday which saw 12 new councillors sworn in.

“From today onwards, you all will serve as policymakers, representing 27 zones as frontliners between the government and the people under the council’s jurisdiction as the third tier of government.

“The duty as councillor not only requires us to be confined within the meeting room as a policymaker, but we must engage the people to better understand issues and problems faced by them,” he said in his speech.

Nineteen others were reappointed as SRDC councillors during the ceremony.

Sempurai added that for the coming term, SRDC will prioritise and pursue six visionary projects, namely the SRDC building; Bukit Tunggal Transit Centre; an Olympic-size swimming pool in Sibu Jaya; upgrading of Jalan Pulau Dudong; Durin Waterfront and the extension of Durin Jetty; and the proposed SK Dudong project.

“These projects will uplift the designated areas while benefitting the locals under SRDC’s jurisdiction both socially and economically,” he said.

He also said the formation of Rascom Development Agency (Rasda) for development in Kanowit and Selangau with an allocation of RM1.5 billion will further enhance SRDC’s role as one of the implementing agencies.

“With good teamwork among the councillors, council staff and other government agencies, I am confident that SRDC and its councillors can fulfil the duty of providing efficient services.

“The council currently has a Facebook account, its own website, hotline, TaliKhidmat and the councillor’s mobile numbers for the public to forward related matters,” he said.

The swearing-in ceremony was witnessed by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian who is also Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, as well as Dr Sim’s deputy minister Michael Tiang and the ministry’s permanent secretary Elizabeth Loh.