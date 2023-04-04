Seven Tatau businesses sign up as new Kenyalang Gold Card strategic partners

BINTULU (April 4): A total of seven business premises in Tatau town have signed up to be Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC) strategic partners.

The names of the premises will be updated on the kenyalanggold.com website.

A press statement said the KGC Bintulu Divisional Welfare Office team and Sarawak Welfare Department headquarters staff led by Senior Citizen Services Branch head Haslinda Supu conducted a search for strategic partners in Tatau town on Monday.

The statement said the purpose of the programme was to find shops or premises to work together as KGC strategic partners, to further increase the use of KGC among the elderly, especially in Pekan Tatau.

KGC registration can be done online via the isarawakcare.sarawak.gov.my website.

For more information on KGC, head to the nearest Welfare Department office.

Those in Tatau can visit the Tatau District Welfare office, which operates every Tuesday and Thursday in front of the Tatau Community Rehabilitation Centre (PDK) (Old Market).

Alternatively, contact 086-332341 during working hours.

KGC is a Sarawak government initiative that provides instant discounts or rebates on everyday essentials such as groceries, food, healthcare, telecommunication, and transportation services.

It is for those aged 60 years and above with a ‘K’ in their identity card or are permanent residents in Sarawak.