Tiang: Rabies still prevalent in S’wak, owners face fines up to RM2,500 for unvaccinated pet dogs

KUCHING (April 4): Owners must ensure their pet dogs are vaccinated against rabies, which is still prevalent in Sarawak, said Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang.

He said all dogs must be vaccinated annually, including puppies aged four months and above.

“Only with achieving coverage of 70 per cent of the total dog population in Sarawak being vaccinated, we can hope to break the chain of the rabies virus and contain the disease,” he said in a press release.

Tiang warned owners can be fined up to RM2,500 if their dog is not vaccinated or even lose their pet.

“Sarawak is still not free from rabies. Any dog found within a rabies-infected area (including free roaming licensed dogs, with or without microchip) which is not under effective control may be destroyed by any person authorised in writing under the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance, 1999,” he added.

He also advised those bitten by a dog to immediately flush and wash the wound for a minimum of 15 minutes with soap and water, detergent, povidone iodine, or other substances that can kill the rabies virus, before going to the nearest hospital for further treatment.

“You should not miss any appointments with the hospital because this is crucial to prevent rabies or any other infection from recurring.

“Rabies vaccine dosage treatment administered by the hospital must be completed by any affected person,” he said.

Since the beginning of the rabies outbreak in Sarawak in 2017, a total of 48 deaths due to the disease have been reported.

On another matter, he reminded pet owners that licensing their dogs with the local authorities is mandatory under the Local Authorities (Dog Licensing and Control) By-laws 2018 in Sarawak.

Those who did not do so could be fined a maximum RM5,000.

He also said pet owners are encouraged to get their licensed dogs microchipped as stated under By-law 4(4) of the Local Authorities (Dog Licensing and Control) By-laws 2018.

He revealed that out of the 4,241 licensed dogs throughout Sarawak, 2,104 have been microchipped so far.

He said optional microchipping will be part of mass vaccination programmes carried out by the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS), while licensing would be done by the local authorities.

“Once we are free from rabies, and should your dog get lost or picked up by the councils, authorised personnel will be able to scan the dog for the microchip number (if any) to have your contact information retrieved from the data centre to identify the dog and its owner,” he said.