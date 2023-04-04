Woman fined RM1,500 for selling illegal lottery tickets in Batu Kawa

KUCHING (April 4): The Magistrate’s Court here today fined a 23-year-old woman RM1,500 in default one month’s jail for selling illegal lottery tickets last year.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar convicted Rinny Yusop from Kuala Baram, Miri, on her own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 9(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000, or up to six months in prison, or both, upon conviction.

She committed the offence at a premises in Kuching City Mall, Batu Kawa around 3.40pm on Sept 28, 2022.

Based on the facts of the case, police raided a premises suspected to be selling illegal lottery tickets and found a mobile phone containing unlicensed lottery ticket numbers, as well as equipment believed to be used to sell illegal lottery tickets.

Rinny admitted that all the items belonged to her.

Among the items seized at the premises were a mobile phone and RM80.

It was later confirmed by an expert that the seized mobile phone contained illegal lottery ticket numbers.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Rinny was unrepresented by legal counsel.