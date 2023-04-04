Young entrepreneurs in S’wak urged to be actively involved in DUBS, business groups

MIRI (April 4) Young entrepreneurs in the state should be actively involved in the Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Chamber (DUBS) or any other bodies and associations with similar aim to empower and develop themselves into becoming successful entrepreneurs.

In stating this, DUBS Miri branch chairman Hafidz Rohani said with 13 branches across Sarawak, DUBS is always ready to help the young entrepreneurs, especially those who are starting out and desiring to develop their businesses in the state.

“I call on the entrepreneurs out there to be actively involved in bodies or associations of business chambers such as DUBS.

“Through their involvement, entrepreneurs especially those who have just started a business can be helped and this kind of support is very important in ensuring that these new entrepreneurs can develop well.

“Be pro-active and look for us to assist your business. We will try our best to help with every mean possible including proper training and methods as to boost your business further,” he said in a press conference held during a breaking of fast event with the media fraternity organised by DUBS Miri branch at a hotel here yesterday.

According to Hafidz, DUBS Miri has carried out various programmes to empower the youths or young entrepreneurs in terms of their soft skills and technical expertise.

However, he said that the ability for them to get financial assistance from government agencies to continue growing their businesses remain among the major issues faced by the young entrepreneurs today.

“This is mainly because they have just started their businesses and yet to have proper account or documentation.

“This is something that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim need to look deeper into on how they can assist these young entrepreneurs as to increase their income and further make their businesses successful,” he said.

Hafidz also pointed out that more courses need to be carried out as to renew enthusiasm among entrepreneurs especially during the post-pandemic.

At the event, Hafidz also handed over cash aid to the victims of a fire at Kampung Wireless last month, which destroyed six wooden houses and partially damaged another three, leaving 80 residents from 12 families homeless.

Present to receive the donation was the village security and development committee member Kambarie Sulong who represented the village head and fire victims at the event.