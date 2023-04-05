As students sit for STPM tomorrow, secondary school at Jln Brother Albinus affected by freak Sibu storm

SIBU (April 5): A secondary school at Jalan Brother Albinus here was not spared by the heavy rain and strong winds that wreaked havoc here this evening which flooded several areas and uprooted some trees.

The principal has requested not to name the school, but it was learned that many roofs on the school buildings were blown away by the strong winds, which may disrupt some students sitting for their Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination starting tomorrow.

Meanwhile, it has been a busy night for Sibu MP Oscar Ling, who has been going around to check on the damages caused by the storm.

He revealed that Rejang Park residential areas have been badly affected by the strong winds.

“Around 30 houses had their roofs blown off by the strong wind,” he said, adding that he had received information about trees being uprooted at the roadside.

According to Ling, he had visited several houses in the affected residential area and will continue again tomorrow.

The heavy rain fanned by the strong winds struck the riverine town around 6.30pm today, blowing away and damaging canopies of stalls at the Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 2 Ramadan bazaar.

Taman Selera Harmoni Sibu Muslim Traders Association chairman Abdul Taib Rosli, revealed three white canopies were damaged, while over 10 blue canopies were totally destroyed at bazaar.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting in a Facebook post reminded road users to take precautions in the affected roads.

On March 20, Malaysian Meteorological Department director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah said thunderstorms, heavy rains and strong winds are expected during the monsoon transition phase from March 23 until mid-May.

He said such incidents would mostly happen during the evenings and early hours of the night in the western central parts of Sarawak, western Sabah, and interior and west coast states in the peninsula.