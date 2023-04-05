Awg Tengah: Sarawak’s timber industry records RM1 bln export earnings for Q1 2023

KUCHING (April 5): Sarawak’s timber industry recorded encouraging growth for the first three months of this year with export earnings amounting to RM1 billion, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment said the increase in exports indicated the industry has started to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2022, Sarawak’s timber industry recorded export earnings of RM3.4 billion, he said.

Awang Tengah said the industry’s recovery is in line with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“We encourage industry players in the timber industry to focus on the production of high-value timber products such as the production of furniture and natural wood.

“At the same time, the industry players are also encouraged to change the way they operate by increasing the use of technology,” he said during the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation’s (STIDC) breaking of fast and donation presentation event here last night.

He pointed out total production of timber products from natural forests in Sarawak had decreased as the focus is now on production from plantation sources or reforestation.

The Deputy Premier said this follows the state’s enforcement of a mandatory policy for logging licence holders to have forest certification, which seeks to reduce the destruction of natural forests.

“This is in line with what we are doing, we are improving to empower sustainable forest management,” he said.

A total of 80 recipients consisting orphans, tahfiz, and asnaf from primary schools, non-government organisations (NGOs), and single mothers in Kuching and Samarahan received donations from STIDC.

The event was part of STIDC’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) as well as to strengthen ties.

The STIDC staff surau also presented a donation to the Muslim committee of Kampung Garung in Padawan.

Among those present at the event were Awang Tengah’s wife Datuk Dayang Morliah Awang Daud and STIDC general manager Datuk Hashim Bojet.