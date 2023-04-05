Centexs Commercial treats orphans from Nur Murni Care Centre

KUCHING (April 5): Centexs Commercial treated orphans from Nur Murni Care Centre and Baiturrahmah Welfare Organisation by buying them new clothes for Hari Raya today.

The orphans were allowed to choose their own clothes.

Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali were also there.

“The event is one of the activities of Centexs Commercial since the past three years, and also part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“Centexs Commercial also ensures that the children have clothes and necessities to celebrate Hari Raya,” she said at the event.

The Samariang assemblywoman said Centexs Commercial has been successful as a business entity because it has been able to establish many business centres.

Among its successes are the establishment of Heritage Cafe, Keringkam Gallery, Juma’ani Pavilion, and Vista Tunku, with proceeds used to benefit the community.

“The efforts of Centexs Commercial should be emulated because it is in line with the Sarawak government’s mission and vision, having produced many successful business entities, and is able to help develop Sarawak and give back to the community,” she said.

The event also witnessed the presentation of donations to charitable organisations by Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak’s (CENTEXS) commercial and strategic partners held at the Juma’ani Pavilion.

Centexs Commercial chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani, its general manager Shahren Yusri, Sarawak Public Service Commission chairman Datuk Dr Sabariah Putit and CENTEXS Academy deputy director Dr Nadianatra Musa were also present at the event.