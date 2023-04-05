Couple in Miri offers free ‘See You Again’ noodles to the less fortunate

MIRI (April 5): Business owners Kiew Kong Yen and Chua Li Chen have found themselves in the spotlight after erecting a large banner in front of their coffee shop over a week ago.

Photos of the banner at First Café, Senadin in Chinese and Bahasa Malaysia telling customers in need they can order a bowl of ‘See You Again Noodles’ for free have gone viral nationwide.

“We have been doing this (giving out free noodles) for quite a while now, since we opened this coffeeshop about six to seven years ago.

“We sometimes have people coming into our shop asking if we could give them free noodles because they did not have money. So, we just let them eat our noodles for free,” Kiew told The Borneo Post today.

He said after receiving several such requests, they decided to put up a notice on Manila card at their stall informing those who could not afford a meal to just order a free bowl directly.

“We normally serve our plain kolo mee, which is worth RM4.50, but sometimes there are those who don’t eat white kolo me.

“They will request for the red kolo mee, kolo mee with soya sauce, or even kueh tiaw as well as lau soo hoon (silver needle noodles). We just serve it to them according to what they want to eat, free of charge,” he explained.

After putting up the notice, Kiew said that they started receiving more requests for free noodles.

“We got about more than 10 requests a day, but we felt that maybe our Manila card notice was too small and some customers didn’t even notice it.

“So, over a week ago, we printed a bigger banner to hang in front of our shop,” he said.

Since the red banner went up, the number of requests for free noodles has also increased.

“I think most of those who come for the free noodles are living in nearby areas. They are of various races, except Muslims of course, because our food is non-halal.

“We hope that more shops can also do something similar to help less fortunate members of the public in their surrounding areas, by providing simple free meals for them,” he said.

Chua said they feel very happy to be able to help those in need and hope their children would follow their footsteps by doing something similar in the future.

“We have five children, three of them are currently studying in Singapore and Taiwan.

“The other two are still young and in primary school. All my children have been very supportive of our efforts to help the less fortunate. In fact, my eldest child used to help when we gave out free meals to those in need,” she shared.

Chua pledged she and her husband will continue to do their part for the community.

“I always feel sorry for people who cannot even afford their meal for the day. So as long as my husband and I are able, we will continue to give away free bowls of noodles to those in need,” she said.

The couple’s coffeeshop, which is located along Jalan Maigold, is a family-run business.

Chua’s mother operates the drinks stall, while Kiew’s father operates the laksa stall.

They also employ four workers.