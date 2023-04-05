DAP Sarawak Youth calls Education officials little Napoleons for turning away Bintulu student awaiting citizenship

MIRI (April 5): The Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sarawak has chided the Bintulu Divisional Education Office (PPD) for stopping a boy awaiting Malaysian citizenship from entering secondary school in Bintulu.

In a statement today, Dapsy Sarawak leader Peter Hee said the boy’s Malaysian father passed away before the child’s citizenship application, which was filed abroad, was approved.

According to Hee, the boy completed primary school this year, but could not enter secondary school because his citizenship application is still awaiting approval from the National Registration Department (JPN).

Hee said Education officers should be more open and pragmatic as education is a child’s basic human right and advocated for under the federal government’s Madani concept.

The aggrieved student’s aunt, identified only as Ms Chung, said the Bintulu Divisional Education Office rejected her attempt to register her nephew in secondary school, telling her to first apply for citizenship or adopt her nephew.

Hee pointed out Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek had in an oral reply to Miri MP Chiew Choon Man in Parliament on March 23 stated children are allowed to enter government secondary schools if any one of the child’s parents is a Malaysian citizen.

“Therefore, I hope that the officials at PPD can facilitate Ms Chung’s application and immediately stop being a little Napoleon, immediately stop troubling them on this issue,” he said.

Senator Roderick Wong recently represented Dapsy Sarawak to bring the boy’s case to the attention of Deputy Minister of Education Lim Hui Yin.

The boy’s father had begun citizenship applications for the boy and his sibling through correct and legal channels in Japan in 2014 but died in 2019 before the applications were approved.

The Bintulu Education Divisional Office based its rejection of the boy on a 2018 circular, which requires children to submit various identification documents or an adoption certificate and a court custody order.