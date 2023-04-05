Dr Juanda: Sarawak to table Ombudsman Ordinance in DUN by year end

KUCHING (April 5): The Sarawak Ombudsman Ordinance will be tabled in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting by the end of this year.

Deputy Minister of Integrity and Ombudsman Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya said once approved, Sarawak will be the first state in Malaysia to have an Ombudsman Ordinance.

“Once the Sarawak Ombudsman Ordinance is approved, Sarawak will be further ahead from other states in Malaysia to have its own Ombudsman Ordinance, as there is no Ombudsman Ordinance yet at the federal level,” he said.

Dr Juanda was speaking to reporters when met after officiating at the Integrity Tour Series 6/2023 for Siburan District today.

The program, attended by almost 180 community leaders, Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) members, government servants and councillors, was organised by the Sarawak Integrity and Ombudsman Unit (Unions) in collaboration with the Serian Administrative Office.

“The draft is ready and we will do a benchmark visit that will be led by the Sarawak Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) himself, and God willing, after the benchmark visit, we will also invite MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) to collaborate with us.

“Unions will continue to move forward with the mandate given by the Premier to ensure the 2030 vision can be achieved,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking on alleged power abuse by heads of departments and staff of government agencies and departments in the state, Dr Juanda said there have been various reports received, but thus far no criminal element involved that requires individuals to go to court.

“So far, no one has been directed to go to court. There are reports received but no criminal element.

“Through Unions, we have identified problems reported by the people from the grassroots level. If we find that there is a criminal element, we will extend it to MACC, who act within the jurisdiction of MACC.

“Even if there is a Unions, it can be either an element with crime or none. Likewise, on MACC side, if there is a matter that does not amount to a criminal element, they will hand it over to the Unions to resolve the complaints of the people,” he said.

Nevertheless, he said Unions is acting within the framework of the government’s ordinance, general orders, orders related to financial compliance and others.

“If there is an element found to have violated their work etiquettes, Unions will deal directly with the relevant department heads or the State Secretary’s Office, or the State Finance office, so that the element can be corrected,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil in his speech urged community leaders to constantly monitor all activities and projects that have been given in their area.

“This is very important so that all activities or development projects are carried out smoothly, without problems and benefit the people.

“If you suspect that the project is being implemented rather slow or not according to the approved specifications, it is your responsibility to report the matter to the relevant agency. This is to ensure that all projects are implemented as according to schedule and set specifications,” said Dr Jerip.

Among those present were Unions director Semawi Mohamed, Serian Resident representative Carolie Cleophas Joseph, Siburan Acting District Officer Ranum Bari and Sarawak MACC senior enforcement assistant Abdul Kadir Mohamad.