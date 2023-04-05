Dr Sim: Microchipping of pet dogs should be compulsory to curb rabies’ spread

BAU (April 5): The microchipping of pet dogs should be made compulsory instead of voluntary, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

To achieve that, he said the present ordinance must be amended so that pet dogs, not only are licensed, but also microchipped as well to prevent the spread of rabies.

“We should (amend the ordinance) because we want to move forward. If we don’t do it, how are we to eliminate rabies completely?

“We need a lot of money to catch dogs, vaccinate them and so on. Then, there are lives lost, unnecessary deaths.

“We have been very generous. If voluntarism doesn’t work, we have to do something else,” he told reporters here after witnessing the swearing-in of councillors for Bau District Council yesterday.

Dr Sim, who is also Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, said this in response to news reports regarding plans by Kuching City South Council (MBKS) to amend the ordinance to make microchipping of pets like dogs and cats mandatory.

MBKS mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng was quoted as saying last Saturday that the amendment would mean enforcing a heavy penalty as a measure to reduce the number of strays, hold owners responsible for their pets, enhance enforcement, and prevent and control rabies.

Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang in a statement on Tuesday said pet owners are encouraged to get their licensed dogs microchipped as stated under by-law 4(4) of the Local Authorities (Dog Licensing and Control) By-laws 2018.

Tiang also mentioned that out of the 4,241 licensed dogs throughout Sarawak, 2,104 dogs have so far been microchipped.

According to Tiang again, microchipping – which is optional – would be part of mass vaccination programme besides licensing and vaccination carried out by the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) and the local authorities.

Dr Sim also said there were more deaths from rabies this year than in 2022, but he did not mention the number.

He advised the public that any dog bites must always be assessed by the doctors at the bite clinic.