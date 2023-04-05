Dr Sim: No plans to increase assessment rate in S’wak

BAU (April 5): Sarawak has no plans to increase assessment rates which has remained unchanged since 1960, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said the state government instead would find ways to increase revenue for the operating expenditure of all 26 local councils in Sarawak.

“Assessment rates are still maintained at the 1960 level. We have not increased. We never increase.

“But the (cost of) services now is more than the 1960 rates. It shows how good this government is to the people.

“For councils to do more, we have to look at other ways to increase revenue, and not burden the people. The rates we charge now are the 1960 rates. Even kolo mee now you don’t get at 1960 rates,” he told reporters after witnessing the swearing-in of councillors of Bau District Council today.

Dr Sim, who is also Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, earlier said that local councils also collected assessment rates from utility companies operating their respective areas.

He said effective Jan 1 this year, the Land and Survey Department, on behalf of local councils, collected levy from oil palm estates which is another source of revenue of the councils.

“The Sarawak government is trying its best to look at other revenues to help the councils. With extra revenue, they can provide better services and facilities,” he said.

On another matter, he said new faces accounted for 60 per cent of councillors in all local councils in the state, whose terms take effect April 1.

“It is the state Cabinet’s decision that councillors do not serve beyond nine years to give others a chance,” he said, adding that appointment of councillors by the state Cabinet comes with the consent of the Head of State.

Meanwhile, the ceremony saw Bau District Officer Constantine Jonas leading the swearing in as chairman of Bau District Council.

This was followed by the swearing in of 31 councillors, who are political appointees, led by William Ding as the deputy chairman.

There are 13 new councillors in Bau District Council.

Deputy Minister of Transport Dato Henry Harry Jinep who is also Tasik Biru assemblyman and Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh were also present.

Bau District Council comprises areas in Tasik Biru, Serembu, Opar and Batu Kitang.