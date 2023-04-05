Dr Sim: Possible for Bau District Council to have new building

BAU (April 5): Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian did not discount the possibility of a new building for the Bau District Council (MDB).

He said this matter has been discussed with Deputy Minister of Transport Dato Henry Harry Jinep, the assemblyman of Tasik Biru assemblyman which is one of the areas covered under the council.

He believes this can be achieved since the Premier, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, has approved the construction of new Miri City Hall which has been completed, and also approved the construction of new buildings for the Sibu Rural District Council, Kota Samarahan Municipal Council and Padawan Municipal Council.

“A lot of people feel modern council offices are just for the benefit of the staff. But with the new and modern office, the number of staff will also be increased. More importantly, it is to provide more facilities to the public.

“For example, if you go to the MBKS (Kuching South City Council) building, isn’t there an auditorium that it lets people to use for free? Isn’t there also an amphitheatre which the public can use for free?

“So, the idea is, all these council buildings are part of public facilities. We don’t want people to come to council offices to make payments only,” said Dr Sim, who is also Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, at the swearing in ceremony of MDB councillors here today.

According to Dr Sim again, the MDB, established in 1955, is one of the oldest local councils in Sarawak.

He also said Bau, as part of Greater Kuching, has a lot of potential in tourism due to its gold mining past.

Also present at the ceremony were Henry, Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh and Public Health, Housing and Local Government permanent secretary Elizabeth Loh.